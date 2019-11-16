VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For THE DEATH & LIFE OF JOHN F. DONOVAN

The official trailer has been released for The Death & Life of John F. Donovan. Watch it below!

The Death & Life of John F. Donovan is a Canadian drama film, co-written, co-produced, and directed by Xavier Dolan in his English-language debut. It stars Kit Harington, Jacob Tremblay, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates, Thandie Newton, Ben Schnetzer, and Jared Keeso.

The film had its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, MAKING IT Dolan's first film to premiere at the festival.

It is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 13, 2019, by Momentum Pictures.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You