VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for Season Two of SERVANT on Apple TV
Where’s Jericho?
Where's Jericho? Watch Servant Season 2 on January 15th and catch up on Season 1 now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_Servant.
Watch the teaser below!
From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
