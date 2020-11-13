VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for Season Two of SERVANT on Apple TV

Where’s Jericho?

Where's Jericho? Watch Servant Season 2 on January 15th and catch up on Season 1 now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_Servant.

Watch the teaser below!

From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You