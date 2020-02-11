VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for BRAHMS: THE BOY II

STXfilms has released the new trailer for BRAHMS: THE BOY II. Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

Watch the trailer below!

Katie Holmes stars in STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment's, BRAHMS: THE BOY II, alongside Christopher Convery ("Gotham"), Owain Yeoman (The Belko Experience) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch).﻿

William Brent Bell returns to direct BRAHMS: THE BOY II. The producers are Lakeshore's Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi, and Richard Wright in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.

BRAHMS: THE BOY II will be released in theaters on February 21, 2020.





