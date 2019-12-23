VIDEO: Watch the LATE LATE SHOW Holiday Bake-Off!

Article Pixel Dec. 23, 2019  

James Corden and his assistant Sarah challenge the staff of The Late Late Show to a second holiday bake-off. Will Dave defend his title, or will new pastry royalty be crowned?

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

VIDEO: Watch the LATE LATE SHOW Holiday Bake-Off!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cyndi Lauper and More In Lip Sync Video for Billy Porter's Debut Single 'Love Yourself'
  • VIDEO: Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Christy Altomare Sing a FROZEN 2 Medley at BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY
  • VIDEO: Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stops By Tamron Hall
  • VIDEO: LaChanze & Celia Rose Gooding Are the First Mother/Daughter Duo On Broadway