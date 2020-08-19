VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for Teenage Road Trip Comedy SUMMERLAND

The coming-of-age story is set for a September 14 release.

Not to be confused with Jessica Swale's World War II drama, Superchill and First Look Films just released a trailer for teenage road trip comedy SUMMERLAND. The coming-of-age story follows a group of friends hoping for a positive outcome after catfishing a stranger one of the boys has a crush on.

Watch the trailer below!

Directed by Lankyboy and starring Maddie Phillips of Netflix's Teenage Bounty Hunters

The sun-kissed and never-been-kissed indie coming-of-age comedy follows three friends all trying desperately to find themselves, while trying not to drive off the road in the process.

Surviving graduation is just the first challenge for Bray (Chris Ball), Oliver (Rory J. Saper), and Stacey (Maddie Phillips), three friends determined to make it to the SUMMERLAND music festival, no matter what it takes. Embarking on a road-trip in high-spirits, there's more than just music waiting for them at the end of the rainbow. Bray has plans to meet Shawn, a boy he met on an online dating site he's convinced is questioning his sexuality. The problem? He's been pretending to be Stacey, Oliver's girlfriend, to get close to him.

SUMMERLAND is a Superchill and First Look Films production and produced by Kurtis David Harder, Chris Ball, Brandon Christensen, and KC McPherson. Stephen Klugman and Stephen Klugman executive produced. The Canadian feature was shot on location at the Joshua Tree Music Festival and on the road (literally!) in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Seattle, Portland, and Northern California, as well in Calgary, AB.

The film is directed by Lankyboy, a directing duo made up of Kurtis David Harder (Shudder Original SPIRAL, INCONTROL) and Noah Kentis. The two have directed numerous music videos and co-wrote the script for SUMMERLAND alongside Chris Ball and Dylan Griffiths. Harder is also a celebrated producer on a number of breakout hit horror movies including Brandon Christensen's Z, Rob Grant's HARPOON, Colin Minihan's WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE, and Michael Peterson's KNUCKLEBALL.

The film will be available on digital platforms and VOD on September 14.

View More TV Stories Related Articles