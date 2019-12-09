VIDEO: Watch the First Promo for NICK CANNON'S HIT VIRAL VIDEOS

Don't miss NICK CANNON'S HIT VIRAL VIDEOS HOLIDAYS 2019, MON DEC 16th only on FOX!

Watch the first promo below.

You are invited to the holiday party of the year, as Nick Cannon and his special celebrity guests showcase the funniest and most unbelievable viral videos, from comical holiday mishaps to adorable pets to mischievous kids - and everything in between! TV personalities, Kelly Osbourne and Jeannie Mai, along with comedian J.B. Smoove join as special guests.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You