VIDEO: Watch the First Episode of SHOWTIME'S AMERICAN RUST Starring Jeff Daniels

SHOWTIME has released the premiere episode of its new drama series AMERICAN RUST on YouTube, Showtime.com and Sho.com, as well as across multiple SHOWTIME partner platforms.

Starring Emmy winner and Tony nominee Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom, Godless, The Looming Tower) and award-winning actress and Emmy nominee Maura Tierney (The Report, Beautiful Boy), the series is also executive produced by Daniels, reteaming with Oscar® nominee Dan Futterman (The Looming Tower, Capote, Foxcatcher), who serves as executive producer, writer and showrunner. AMERICAN RUST will officially premiere on Sunday, September 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Additionally, the second episode of the series will be available starting at midnight on Sunday, September 12 on demand for SHOWTIME subscribers.

Based on Philipp Meyer's celebrated debut novel, AMERICAN RUST is a compelling family drama and a timeless story of wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner by the past. The story of survival and transcendence is told through the eyes of Del Harris (Daniels), the complicated and compromised chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices. When news of a murder rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect THE SON of the woman he loves (Tierney).

AMERICAN RUST also stars Bill Camp (The Queen's Gambit), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Alex Neustaedter (Colony), Julia Mayorga (It Is Decidedly So), Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural) and Rob Yang (The Resident). The series is executive produced by Futterman, Daniels, Michael De Luca (Escape From Dannemora), Adam Rapp (The Looming Tower), Paul Martino (Inside Game), KATIE O'Connell Marsh (Narcos, Hannibal) for Boat Rocker Studios, and Elisa Ellis. The series is co-produced with Boat Rocker Studios.

Watch the episode below: