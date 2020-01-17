VIDEO: Watch the Cast of SCHITT'S CREEK on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy discuss Schitt's Creek's popularity surge just as the series ends, fawning over A-listers like Nicole Kidman on red carpets and what fans can expect from Season 6.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

