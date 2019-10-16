VIDEO: Watch the Cast of CAROL'S SECOND ACT Play 'Are You Old School or New School?'

The new CBS comedy Carol's SECOND ACT fills the generation gap with laughs. But you might be surprised which of the stars keep it classic and which live on the cutting edge!

Watch the clip below!

CBS talked to Patricia Heaton (Carol Kenney), Ito Aghayere (Dr. Maya Jacobs), Jean-Luc Bilodeau (Daniel), Sabrina Jalees (Lexie), Ashley Tisdale (Jenny), Kyle MacLachlan (Dr. Stepen Frost), Lucas Neff (Caleb), and Cedric Yarbrough (Nurse Dennis).

Watch all new episodes of Carol's SECOND ACT on Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c on CBS and CBS All Access.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You