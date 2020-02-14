VIDEO: Watch an Interview With the Hosts of INSIDE OF NBA on TODAY SHOW

Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal discuss the 30th anniversary of the show, predictions on who will win the NBA FINALS and the emotional loss of basketball legends David Stern and Kobe Bryant.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" Below!

