Advertisement

VIDEO: Watch an Interview With the Hosts of INSIDE OF NBA on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  

Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal discuss the 30th anniversary of the show, predictions on who will win the NBA FINALS and the emotional loss of basketball legends David Stern and Kobe Bryant.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" Below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Watch an Interview With the Hosts of INSIDE OF NBA on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Jordan Fisher and Gabrielle Carrubba Sing 'If I Could Tell Her' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • VIDEO: Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha Prep for MACK & MABEL at City Center
  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Liz Callaway Sing from Carmel Dean's WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN
  • VIDEO: Constance Wu Dreams of Performing at Shakespeare In The Park
    • Advertisement