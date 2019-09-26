VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for MRS. FLETCHER on HBO, Starring Kathryn Hahn!

Article Pixel Sep. 26, 2019  

HBO presents Mrs. Fletcher, a dual coming-of-age comedy, exploring the impact of internet porn and social media on the lives of empty nest divorcée Eve Fletcher (Hahn) and her college freshman son Brendan (Jackson White). The series follows Eve as she reinvents her life to find the happiness and sexual fulfillment that's eluded her in the past. Written and executive produced by Tom Perrotta, based on his bestselling novel. Watch the trailer below!

Hahn starred in "Boeing-Boeing" on Broadway.

