VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for JIM ALLISON: BREAKTHROUGH!

Jim Allison: Breakthrough is the astounding, true story of one warm- hearted, stubborn man's visionary quest to find a cure for cancer. The film traces Allison's remarkable life from his school-boy days in Friday Night Lights, Creationist Texas all the way to Stockholm where, in December of 2018, he accepted the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Watch the trailer below.



Director Bill Haney is an award-winning documentarian, serial inventor and entrepreneur, who has founded more than a dozen companies, two of which develop drugs to cure cancer and neurological diseases. Meeting Allison in the labs of MD Anderson, Haney was immediately captivated by Jim's empathy and pathos as much by his scientific accomplishments.



Today, Jim Allison is a name to be reckoned with throughout the scientific world - a 2018 Nobel Prize winner for discovering the immune system's role in defeating cancer but for decades he waged a lonely struggle against the skepticism of the medical establishment and THE RESISTANCE of Big Pharma. Using intimate interviews with Allison and a set of scientific leaders, paired with the use of graphics and archival material, Jim Allison: Breakthrough takes us into the inspiring and dramatic world of cutting-edge medicine, and into the heart of a true American pioneer, in a film that is both emotionally compelling and deeply entertaining.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You