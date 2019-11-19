VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for AJ AND THE QUEEN on Netflix

Article Pixel Nov. 19, 2019  

RuPaul stars as Ruby Red in AJ and The Queen, an outrageous new scripted comedy series arriving at Netflix on January 10.

Watch the trailer below!

