VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for THE CATEGORY IS... MEXICO CITY

Revry's newest Original anthology docuseries, THE CATEGORY IS explores how the voguing scene and ballroom culture has evolved beyond New York City and is shaping queer communities throughout the world.

Watch the trailer below!

The first season, THE CATEGORY IS...MEXICO CITY, highlights the "House of Mamis" and examines themes of cultural and gender identity, LGBTQ discrimination in Latin America, and self-expression and advocacy through dance. Providing an unfiltered look at the flourishing Mexico City ballroom scene, the episodes showcase a chosen family of dynamic queer performers including house mother, Mendoza; trans-activist, Negraconda; dance enthusiast and dreamer, Ponyboy; and more.

Stream out loud with Revry-the first global Queer TV network! Watch live and On Demand LGBTQ+ film, series, and music videos highlighting the best of queer culture from around the world. Revry is currently available in almost 100 million households and devices on seven OTT, mobile, and online platforms and our VOD and 24-hour live TV channels on Comcast Xfinity X1, XUMO TV, Zapping TV and TiVo+. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Revry is led by a queer and diverse founding and execute team who bring decades of experience in the fields of tech, digital media, and LGBTQ+ advocacy. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @revrytv. https://revry.tv.





