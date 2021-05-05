VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for BEYOND THE POLE Season Two

WE tv's jaw-dropping series "Beyond the Pole" returns for an explosive season two set to premiere Thursday, June 3 at 10 PM ET. Friendships are tested, finances are strapped, but through the turmoil, laughter and tears, these ladies are the ultimate survivors and their stories prove there is never a dull moment in the hustle.

Watch the teaser below!

This season, Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress, Lyric, Virgo, Gigi Maguire, Ya Ya, Treasure, and Milk Marie "Pinky" are dealing with a world that is changing along with their businesses. Everyone is feeling the stress of quarantine, staying masked-up, healthy, and keeping the bills paid in this new COVID reality. Now that the city of Atlanta has reopened, the women face these challenges as well as the pressure on their friendships, relationships and professional lives.

Always hustling, the women embark on their own individual journeys to transition from the club and establish new and better lives. However, with these changes come secrets and a WEB OF LIES the women have kept hidden from the world, and sometimes from themselves.

