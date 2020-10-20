VIDEO: Watch a Special Look at THE MANDALORIAN Season Two
Watch the exciting special look.
Watch the exciting special look from Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" that debuted last night exclusively on ESPN's "Monday Night Football," during halftime of the National Football League (NFL) game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys.
See the special look below!
The new season finds the Mandalorian and the Child continuing their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies, as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.
"The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers. The writers for this season are Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa.
"The Mandalorian" premieres Friday, October 30, streaming only on Disney+.
