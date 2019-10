In the wake of Emilio's deportation, Jackie steps into the role of a paternal figure and creates a meticulous birth plan for Becky; but as THE CONNERS know, nothing ever goes according to plan. Meanwhile, Darlene is tangled in a complex love triangle with David and Ben, and - like her mother - Harris is caught up in a problem of her own.

Watch a sneak peek below!

Watch "The Conners" on ABC.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You