Get ready for the new season of Insecure, returning April 12 on HBO.

Watch the preview below!

Created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, the comedy series Insecure explores the black female experience. Two black women deal with their own real-life flaws while attempting to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. Starring Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Amanda Seales, Lisa Joyce, and Jay Ellis.





