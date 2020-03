When James finds Niall Horan pondering over a splashy way to promote his new album Heartbreak Weather, the two come up with the perfect solution: a whole week of Niall Horan on The Late Late Show!

Watch the promo below.

Niall Horan joins us March 9 to March 12 for a week of performances, comedy sketches and a Carpool Karaoke.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You