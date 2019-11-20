VIDEO: Watch a Preview of the Next Episode of THE CONNERS

Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) are still upset with Darlene (Sara Gilbert) for refusing to let them rent the Lunch Box and start their own restaurant. When Darlene and Jackie argue at Thanksgiving, things go too far. Watch 'The Conners' TUESDAY 8|7c on ABC.

Watch a preview below!

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.





