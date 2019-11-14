VIDEO: Watch a Preview of the Next Episode of ITS ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA

On the next episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, when a trendy new hair salon opens up right next door to Paddy's, Dennis and Frank go on the offensive to stop women from cutting off their hair. Meanwhile, Mac is reunited with his childhood dog Poppins.

Watch a preview below!

In the 14th Season of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, the Gang goes to extremes. Mac learns a new language, Charlie does a period piece, Dennis attempts a one-act play, Dee cuts her hair, and Frank performs a death scene. The show is produced by FX Productions.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You