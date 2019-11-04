VIDEO: Watch a Preview of the Next Episode of INK MASTER: GRUDGE MATCH

Article Pixel Nov. 4, 2019  

We've seen the nation's best tattooers compete for the title of Ink Master, but the best artists hold the worst grudges.

Watch a preview below!

During tomorrow night's all-new episode of INK MASTER Grudge Match, it's a battle of fashionistas gone too soon with season eleven's Oba Jackson and Tiara Gordon plus a dropout versus a traitor between season eight's Sketchy Lawyer and Mike McAskill.

The full episode of INK MASTER Grudge Match premieres tomorrow Tuesday, November 5 at 10pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.

VIDEO: Watch a Preview of the Next Episode of INK MASTER: GRUDGE MATCH
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Hear Panic! At The Disco Sing 'Into The Unknown' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'You Learn'
  • VIDEO: Gaten Matarazzo Talks STRANGER THINGS Season Four on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
  • VIDEO: Susan Egan Performs Original Song 'Where Have All the Mothers Gone' at Broadway Princess Party