VIDEO: Watch a Preview of Season 11 of SHARK TANK!

Article Pixel Sep. 25, 2019  

"Shark Tank" season Eleven premieres Sunday at 9pm on ABC. Watch the trailer here!

Entrepreneurs from New York City pitch their eco-friendly cleaning supply company which helps reduce plastic waste, while entrepreneurs from Nashville, Tennessee, introduce a science-based snack bar that blocks the absorption of fat when you eat it. An impressive 10-year old "kidprenuer" and her a mom from Honolulu, Hawaii, pitch her safe and fun baby spoon design that eliminates the long sharp design of a traditional spoon. And an entrepreneur from Alexandria, Virginia, presents his frozen food brand that delivers authentic, plant-based East Mediterranean cuisine while also helping with social change.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Dan Lubetzky.

