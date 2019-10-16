VIDEO: Watch a Preview of MAYANS M.C. on FX!

A deal is on the table for the MC but the price is paid in blood.

Mayans M.C. is the next chapter in the SONS OF ANARCHY saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, EZ Reyes is a prospect in the MAYANS M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the GOLDEN BOY with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ is trying to reconcile with his brother "Angel" while searching for the truth behind their mother's death. Produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

