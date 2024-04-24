Allison Williams Joins Charlie Day in Murder Mystery Film KILL ME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Allison Williams is set to executive produce and star alongside Charlie Day in the murder mystery Kill Me, directed and written by Peter Warren.

“We are thrilled to find in Allison not just an incredible actress to tackle the role of Margot, but a partner who is as passionate as we are about this brave discussion of mental health and suicidality, a subject which has touched all of our lives so deeply,” said director Peter Warren.



In the film Jimmy (Charlie Day) wakes up in a bathtub after having tried to kill himself. Or, at least, that's what it looks like to his friends and family. Jimmy is pretty sure he didn't do it...Maybe. Together with Margot (Williams), the 911 operator who took his call, Jimmy sets out on a mission to solve a vitally important whodunit: did someone try to kill him, or are they chasing the specter of depression? Kill Me is a gripping, hilarious, and deeply moving murder mystery.



Williams was the star and executive producer of Universal’s hit tech-horror thriller M3GAN, which made its theatrical debut in January 2023, grossing over $180 million worldwide. Next up, she will reprise her role in - and produce - the sequel, M3GAN 2.0. In October 2023, Williams starred alongside Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey in Showtime’s limited series, FELLOW TRAVELERS. The show, which garnered a Golden Globe Award nomination and Critics Choice Award nomination, is based upon a novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon. Previously, Williams starred in Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning, Universal blockbuster film, GET OUT, which grossed over $255 million worldwide and garnered her a Screen Actors Guild ensemble nomination for her performance. Williams also starred as ‘Marnie’ on six seasons on HBO’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning TV series GIRLS, which earned her a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for “Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.”

Photo Credit: Walter McBride