28 YEARS LATER Casts Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes

Deadline has reported that 28 Years Later, the sequel to Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later, has found its leads.

Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes are all in talks to star in the forthcoming film, which serves as a sequel to the 2002 Boyle horror flick. Boyle is returning to direct, which features a script by Alex Garland who also penned the original.

At this time, it is unknown who the three actors will play in the film, which is said to be the first of a new trilogy. In 2007, a sequel to the 2002 movie, 28 Weeks Later, was released with Boyle and Garland only remaining as executive producers. Though unconfirmed, it is possible that 28 Years Later will ignore the events of that sequel.

The original film starred Cillian Murphy who, after waking up from a coma, discovers that the world has been overrun by zombies caused by a new "rage virus." Though there is no indication that Murphy will appear in the upcoming sequel, he will return as an executive producer.

Comer is perhaps best known for her role in the BBC spy drama Killing Eve, for which she won an Emmy. Her other film appearances include roles in Free Guy, alongside Ryan Rednolds and Ridley Scott's The Last Duel.

Taylor-Johnson will next appear in the Ryan Gosling-led film The Fall Guy and, later this. year, will star in Robert Eggers' remake of Nosferatu.

Fiennes is currently starring as Macbeth in the Simon Godwin-directed production playing in Washington, D.C. A filmed version of that production will be hitting theaters on May 2nd.

Photo Credits: Bruce Gilkas, Walter McBride, Marc Brenner