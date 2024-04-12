Josh Gad to Make Directorial Debut with Chris Farley Biopic Starring Paul Walter Hauser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Deadline, Tony Award-nominated actor Josh Gad is set to mark his directorial debut with a biopic centering on legendary comic Chris Farley.

Based on the biography The Chris Farley Show: A Biography In Three Acts, the project is currently being shopped around Hollywood, with Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell, Cruella) attached as Farley.

Josh Gad, known for his role as Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon and as the voice of Olaf in the Frozen franchise, will be directing the film alongside Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

Michaels worked directly with Farley during his heyday in the 1990s and the film will depict many of the events from the days when Farley was on the sketch show. Reports suggest that the Farley family has given their blessing to the film.

Though this marks Gad's directorial debut, he has appeared as an actor in numerous film, television, and theater projects. He was most recently on Broadway in the comedy Gutenberg! The Musical!, where he reunited with The Book of Mormon co-star Andrew Rannells. That show ran as a limited engagement from October 12, 2023 until January 28, 2024 at the James Earl Jones.