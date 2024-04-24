The Bacon Brothers Release New Album 'Ballad of the Bacon Brothers'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bacon Brothers, featuring Michael and Kevin Bacon, unveil their new album, Ballad Of The Brothers via Forosoco Music / Forty Below Records.

The album is out now, and available to order here on CD, Vinyl, and digital download.

Michael Bacon stated, "Old Bronco is a song inspired by Kevin's truck, a 1969 Ford Bronco, a pandemic impulse buy. Her name is Miss Betty. He loves the truck and says, "It's old, I'm old, and that's what the song is about". Continues Kevin, "It's a great audience participation song; we have a lot of fun playing it live. And Michael added a mouth engine at the end… it's a little-known technique."

The siblings have spent the best of three decades creating their own mix of folk, rock, soul, and country music. They call that diverse sound "forosoco," it's taken them worldwide, from headlining gigs in Japan and Europe to American performances at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, and Gruene Hall.

Their musical exploration continues with the band's twelfth release, Ballad Of The Brothers. It's a record that highlights the similarities between Kevin Bacon (known worldwide as an A-list Hollywood actor) and Michael Bacon (celebrated as an Emmy-winning composer) and the differences, too.

For Michael and Kevin Bacon, their album, Ballad Of The Brothers marks the continuation of a musical partnership that began long ago in Philadelphia, where the two siblings were raised on a soundtrack of 1970s singer/songwriters, Philly soul bands, and classic rock acts,. They're creating their own soundtrack now, and like many artistic endeavors, the work is never truly done.

TOUR DATES

Jun 22-----Primm, NV--------Star of the Desert Arena

Jun 28-----San Juan Capistrano------Coach House Concert Hall

Jun 29-----Montclair, CA----The Canon - Montclair

Jun 30-----Ojai, CA-----------Sterling Venue Ventures @Libby Bowl

Jul 12------Derry, NH---------Tupelo Music Hall

Jul 13------Lynn, MA----------Lynn Memorial Auditorium

Jul 14-----Tarrytown, NY----Tarrytown Music Hall

July 19----Alexandria, VA---Birchmere

July 20----Alexandria, VA---Birchmere

July 25----Westport, CT-----Westport Country Playhouse

July 26----Batavia, NY-------Batavia Downs Gaming

July 27----Clayton, NY-------The Clayton Opera House

Sep 20----Des Plains, IL----The Des Plains Tour

Sep 21----St. Charles, IL----Arcada Theatre

Sep 22----Louisville, KY-----Bourbon & Beyond

Photo Credit: Jacob Blinkenstaf