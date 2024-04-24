Jordan Allen-Dutton to Write Pauly Shore-Led Richard Simmons Biopic

The writer previously wrote the book for the musical comedy Nerds.

Apr. 24, 2024
Jordan Allen-Dutton to Write Pauly Shore-Led Richard Simmons Biopic
Writer Jordan Allen-Dutton has just joined the upcoming Richard Simmons biopic, Deadline reports.

The film will star Pauly Shore as the fitness guru, previously playing Simmons in a short film titled The Court Jester. Simmons himself has spoken out against the feature, saying in a post, "I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read."

Nevertheless, the film is moving forward with three time Emmy-nominated writer/producer Allen-Dutton scripting. In a statement, he said "I hope to make Richard’s story inspiring, tight, and provocative like a good pair of dolphin shorts."

Allen-Dutton's previous credits include the The Bomb-itty of Errors, a hip-hop add-rap-tation of Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, which became a smash Off-Broadway hit. His second play NERDS is a musical comedy about Bill Gates and Steve Jobs which won Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Original Music at the 2007 Barrymore Awards in Philly. Additionally, he has written on 5 seasons of the animated series Robot Chicken.

