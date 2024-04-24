Jordan Allen-Dutton to Write Pauly Shore-Led Richard Simmons Biopic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Writer Jordan Allen-Dutton has just joined the upcoming Richard Simmons biopic, Deadline reports.

The film will star Pauly Shore as the fitness guru, previously playing Simmons in a short film titled The Court Jester. Simmons himself has spoken out against the feature, saying in a post, "I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read."

Nevertheless, the film is moving forward with three time Emmy-nominated writer/producer Allen-Dutton scripting. In a statement, he said "I hope to make Richard’s story inspiring, tight, and provocative like a good pair of dolphin shorts."

Allen-Dutton's previous credits include the The Bomb-itty of Errors, a hip-hop add-rap-tation of Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, which became a smash Off-Broadway hit. His second play NERDS is a musical comedy about Bill Gates and Steve Jobs which won Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Original Music at the 2007 Barrymore Awards in Philly. Additionally, he has written on 5 seasons of the animated series Robot Chicken.

Photo Credit: Concord Theatricals