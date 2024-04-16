Stage and Screen Actor Ron Thompson Passes Away at 83

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Ron Thompson has passed away.

Thompson appeared in several films and television shows including The White Buffalo, The No Mercy Man, and Ralph Bakshi's animated jukebox musical American Pop in 1981.

He made his Broadway debut in 1969 with the transfer of the play No Place to Be Somebody by Charles Gordone. The Broadway production ran for only 16 performances but the play went on to win the 1970 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Thompson also starred in the 1973 production of Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? for which he won a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award.