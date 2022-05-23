VIDEO: Watch a New Trailer For B.J. Novak's VENGEANCE

Focus Features will release VENGEANCE in theaters on Friday, July 29th. Watch the new trailer for the new film below.

VENGEANCE, the directorial debut from writer and star B.J. Novak ("The Office"), is a darkly comic thriller about Ben Manalowitz, a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with.

With an ensemble cast that includes Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron, and Dove Cameron.

Watch the new trailer here: