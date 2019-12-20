VIDEO: Watch a New TV Spot for UNDERWATER, Starring Kristen Stewart & John Gallagher Jr.

UNDERWATER is a film that follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. Directed by William Eubank, UNDERWATER stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel and John Gallagher Jr.

The film is in theaters starting January 10, 2020.

New York actor John Gallagher Jr. has shown his talent and versatility across the mediums of television, film and theater. John starred opposite Jeff Daniels in Aaron Sorkin's "The Newsroom." At the same time John was starring opposite Frances McDormand and Richard Jenkins in the critically acclaimed "Olive Kitteridge" miniseries for HBO. Gallagher's other television credits include: "Law & Order: SVU," "Love Monkey," "Law & Order: CI," "NYPD Blue," "Ed," "The West Wing" and "Law & Order." No stranger to the big screen, Gallagher's film credits include: The Belko Experiment (upcoming), Valencia (upcoming), Short Term 12, The Heart Machine, Margaret, Jonah Hex, Whatever Works, The Good Student and Pieces of April. One of Gallagher's most notable achievements is his Tony Award-winning performance as "Moritz Stiefel" in Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's rock musical Spring Awakening, for which he also received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations. John's other theatre credits include: Green Day's Broadway musical American Idiot, Broadway's Jerusalem, David Lindsay-Abaire's Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole (Broadway), Current Events, Kimberly Akimbo, Port Authority and Farragut North.





