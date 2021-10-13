VIDEO: Watch a New Clip from JUST BEYOND on Disney+

The thrilling eight-episode anthology series "Just Beyond" is now streaming on Disney+! From the world of R.L. Stine, the Disney+ original series tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond THE ONE we know.

Each episode of "Just Beyond" introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes. A new clip from the episode titled "Leave Them Kids Alone" featuring Mckenna Grace is now available.

Seth Grahame-Smith serves as writer and showrunner on "Just Beyond." The series, based on the BOOM! Studios graphic novels by R.L. Stine, is executive produced by Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Aaron Schmidt via KatzSmith Productions. David Walpert and Marc Webb also serve as executive producers alongside Ross Richie, Stephen Christy and Mark Ambrose of BOOM!. Stine is attached as co-executive producer. "Just Beyond" is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

All episodes of "Just Beyond" are now available to stream, exclusively on Disney+.

Watch the new clip here: