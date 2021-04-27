VIDEO: Watch a New Clip from Disney & Pixar's 22 VS. EARTH

Check out the all-new key art and clip from Disney and Pixar's "22 vs. Earth." The new short, set before the events of Disney and Pixar's Oscar®-winning feature film "Soul," begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ this Friday.

Watch the clip below!

In "22 vs. Earth," 22 defies the rules of The Great Before and refuses to go to Earth, enlisting a gang of five other new souls in her attempt at rebellion. However, as her cohorts' activities lead to unexpected results, 22's subversive plot may actually lead to a surprising revelation about the meaning of life. Featuring the voices of Tina Fey (22), Richard Ayoade (Counselor Jerry) and Alice Braga (Counselor Jerry), the short is directed by Kevin Nolting and produced by Lourdes Marquez Alba.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.