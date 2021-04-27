Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a New Clip from Disney & Pixar's 22 VS. EARTH

The new short, set before the events of Disney and Pixar’s Oscar®-winning feature film “Soul,” begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ this Friday.

Apr. 27, 2021  

Check out the all-new key art and clip from Disney and Pixar's "22 vs. Earth." The new short, set before the events of Disney and Pixar's Oscar®-winning feature film "Soul," begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ this Friday.

Watch the clip below!

In "22 vs. Earth," 22 defies the rules of The Great Before and refuses to go to Earth, enlisting a gang of five other new souls in her attempt at rebellion. However, as her cohorts' activities lead to unexpected results, 22's subversive plot may actually lead to a surprising revelation about the meaning of life. Featuring the voices of Tina Fey (22), Richard Ayoade (Counselor Jerry) and Alice Braga (Counselor Jerry), the short is directed by Kevin Nolting and produced by Lourdes Marquez Alba.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

VIDEO: Watch a New Clip from Disney & Pixar's 22 VS. EARTH
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
HBO Max Launches See Us Spotlight Page for AAPI History Month Photo

HBO Max Launches 'See Us' Spotlight Page for AAPI History Month

A&E Announces New Definitive Documentary BIOGRAPHY: KISSTORY Photo

A&E Announces New Definitive Documentary BIOGRAPHY: KISSTORY

VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for WHO KILLED SARA? on Netflix Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for WHO KILLED SARA? on Netflix

Vision Films to Release Pandemic Made Feature Film AFTER MASKS Photo

Vision Films to Release Pandemic Made Feature Film AFTER MASKS


More Hot Stories For You