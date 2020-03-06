VIDEO: Watch a Look Into the Making of INDEBTED on NBC

Indebted creator Dan Levy and castmates Fran Drescher, Abby Elliott, Adam Pally, Steven Weber, Jessy Hodges and more talk about their commute and giant water bottles as they take you behind the scenes of NBC's Indebted.

Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their lives after years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave's parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the two people who gave him everything. But these Boomerang parents aren't great with boundaries, and the question of who's parenting whom quickly becomes blurred. The cast includes Fran Drescher, Adam Pally, Steven Weber, Abby Elliott and Jessy Hodges. Dan Levy, who created the show, will write and executive produce. Doug Robinson and David Guarascio will executive produce. Adam Pally will co-executive produce.





