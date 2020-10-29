Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a Freaky Face Off with Ken Jeong on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel

Jimmy and Ken Jeong get in the Halloween spirit.

Oct. 29, 2020  

Jimmy and Ken Jeong get in the Halloween spirit by taking turns recreating freaky faces.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


