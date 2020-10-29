VIDEO: Watch a Freaky Face Off with Ken Jeong on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jimmy and Ken Jeong get in the Halloween spirit.

Jimmy and Ken Jeong get in the Halloween spirit by taking turns recreating freaky faces.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You