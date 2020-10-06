VIDEO: Watch a First-Look Trailer for THE PACK

Celebrating the unrivaled bond between dogs and their human companions.

The Pack is a new global unscripted series that celebrates the unrivaled bond between dogs and their human companions. Hosted by gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her canine co-host Lucy, the series features twelve teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure across multiple continents. The Amazon Original series The Pack will premiere on November 20th, on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

At stake is a life-changing $750,000 for the winning duo and their charity, with $500,000 going to the winners and $250,000 for the animal charity of their choice. Additionally, The Pack donated $250,000 during filming to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country, helping to pay it forward to dogs and those who love them around the world. To win the monetary prize for themselves and their charity, the teams will have to depend on their understanding of one another's strengths and weaknesses and prove to have the strongest bond in the pack. In each locale, the human and dog duos will face fun and exciting challenges, designed in concert with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on their exciting journey, making sure it is a positive experience for everyone.

The Pack is produced by Amazon Studios and Renegade 83, an Entertainment One company. Jay Bienstock with Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle of Renegade 83 serve as Executive Producers.

