VIDEO: Watch a Deleted Scene from MONSTERS AT WORK!

"Monsters at Work" takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams.

It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at MonstersUniversity and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Produced by Disney Television Animation and inspired by the world of Disney and Pixar's Academy Award-winning "Monsters, Inc.,"the series introduces new monster characters alongside returning favorites. Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprise their beloved roles as Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan. Ben Feldman stars as THE VOICE of Tylor Tuskmon, alongside other new cast members including Mindy Kaling as Val Little, Henry Winkler as Fritz, Lucas Neff as Duncan and Alanna Ubach as Cutter.

