VIDEO: Watch a Behind-the-Scenes Clip from LEGACIES on The CW!

Article Pixel Oct. 14, 2019  

"Legacies" centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Watch a behind-the-scenes clip with Matt Davis below!

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: Watch a Behind-the-Scenes Clip from LEGACIES on The CW!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter Appear in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cold Open
  • VIDEO: Susan Egan and Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'I Won't Say I'm in Love' From HERCULES
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at L.A. Opera's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, Starring Renee Fleming
  • VIDEO: Watch Luke Evans Sing 'Love Is A Battlefield'
  • VIDEO: Listen to the Official Pre-Show Music For BEETLEJUICE
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Kennedy Center Perform 'Holding Out For a Hero'