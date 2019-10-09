VIDEO: Watch The Trailer for EARTHQUAKE BIRD Starring Alicia Vikander

Article Pixel Oct. 9, 2019  

Neflix has released the trailer for Earthquake Bird starring Alicia Vikander from writer and director Wash Westmoreland.

A psychologically unsettling and atmospheric thriller set in 1989 Tokyo from director Wash Westmoreland (Colette, Still Alice), Earthquake Bird follows Lucy Fly (Alicia Vikander), an enigmatic expat haunted by a painful past, who enters into an intense relationship with Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi), a handsome local photographer. Lucy's imperturbable exterior begins to crack when a naive newcomer, Lily Bridges (Riley Keough), becomes entangled in their lives and ends up missing - suspected dead.

Watch the trailer below!

Earthquake Bird releases globally on Netflix on November 15, 2019 with exclusive theatrical engagements beginning November 1, 2019.

VIDEO: Watch The Trailer for EARTHQUAKE BIRD Starring Alicia Vikander
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: ABC Releases First Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
  • VIDEO: Mitzi Gaynor Talks SOUTH PACIFIC, THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW, and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
  • VIDEO: Original SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Cast Discos Into Times Square to Celebrate 20th Anniversary!
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Touring Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in Action