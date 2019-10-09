VIDEO: Watch The Trailer for EARTHQUAKE BIRD Starring Alicia Vikander
Neflix has released the trailer for Earthquake Bird starring Alicia Vikander from writer and director Wash Westmoreland.
A psychologically unsettling and atmospheric thriller set in 1989 Tokyo from director Wash Westmoreland (Colette, Still Alice), Earthquake Bird follows Lucy Fly (Alicia Vikander), an enigmatic expat haunted by a painful past, who enters into an intense relationship with Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi), a handsome local photographer. Lucy's imperturbable exterior begins to crack when a naive newcomer, Lily Bridges (Riley Keough), becomes entangled in their lives and ends up missing - suspected dead.
Watch the trailer below!
Earthquake Bird releases globally on Netflix on November 15, 2019 with exclusive theatrical engagements beginning November 1, 2019.