VIDEO: Watch The Trailer for EARTHQUAKE BIRD Starring Alicia Vikander

Neflix has released the trailer for Earthquake Bird starring Alicia Vikander from writer and director Wash Westmoreland.

A psychologically unsettling and atmospheric thriller set in 1989 Tokyo from director Wash Westmoreland (Colette, Still Alice), Earthquake Bird follows Lucy Fly (Alicia Vikander), an enigmatic expat haunted by a painful past, who enters into an intense relationship with Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi), a handsome local photographer. Lucy's imperturbable exterior begins to crack when a naive newcomer, Lily Bridges (Riley Keough), becomes entangled in their lives and ends up missing - suspected dead.

Watch the trailer below!

Earthquake Bird releases globally on Netflix on November 15, 2019 with exclusive theatrical engagements beginning November 1, 2019.





