VIDEO: Watch The Trailer For The New Gordon Lightfoot Documentary

See the trailer for the upcoming documentary Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind - an exploration of the career, music and influence of the Canadian musical icon - which will be released later this summer via Greenwich Entertainment.

The film is an intimate and emotional examination of Lightfoot's relationship to his music and his Canadian roots, featuring interviews with Alec Baldwin, Steve Earle - who calls Lightfoot "the most important artist that Canadian music's ever produced" - Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee from Rush, Sarah McLachlan and more.

Through archival footage and unprecedented access to the artist, directors Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni, chart Lightfoot's profound evolution from choirboy to troubled troubadour, international star and beloved Canadian icon.





