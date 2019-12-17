VIDEO: Watch Taraji P. Henson Interviewed on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Late Late Show guest host Chance The Rapper welcomes his guests Taraji P. Henson and Lil Nas X and learns the two met earlier in the year at the BET Awards, where Nas's father posted a photo he got with Taraji, and Chance has some questions about the caption used on the post. And Chance asks Lil Nas X about how he goes incognito in public places using mascot heads.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You