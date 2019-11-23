VIDEO: Watch Natalie Morales Take a Tour of the MAD ABOUT YOU Revival Set

One of America's favorite TV couples, the Buchmans, are coming back to television in the "Mad About You" reboot. TODAY's Natalie Morales sat down with the show's stars, Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, and took a tour of their new set.

Watch the clip below!

