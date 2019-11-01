VIDEO: Watch Miranda Lambert Perform 'Mess With My Head' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Musical guest Miranda Lambert performs "Mess with My Head" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Watch the performance below!
