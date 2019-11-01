VIDEO: Watch Miranda Lambert Perform 'Mess With My Head' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Musical guest Miranda Lambert performs "Mess with My Head" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Watch the performance below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

