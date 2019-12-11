VIDEO: Watch Michelle Obama Interview Jenna Hager on TODAY SHOW

In Vietnam to raise awareness about the importance of educating young girls, former first lady Michelle Obama sits down with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her plans for 2020, Barack Obama's process for writing his post-presidential book and the importance of voting.

Watch the interview below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You