VIDEO: Watch 'Maybe Coming Soon' With Steve Carell on THE LATE SHOW
Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert have terrible memories.
Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert have terrible memories when it comes to their filmography. Join them on this walk down memory lane as they rediscover some of their greatest co-starring roles.
Watch the clip from "The Late Show" below!
