Country music act King Calaway gives a beautiful performance of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War is Over)."

Watch the performance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You