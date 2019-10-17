VIDEO: Watch Jimmy Kimmel Interview Dave Matthews!

Oct. 17, 2019  

Dave talks about being friends with Jennifer Aniston, vacationing with her, being nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and illustrating two new board games.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

