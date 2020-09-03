Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Hilary Swank Interviewed on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Article Pixel

They talk about their shared interests.

Sep. 3, 2020  

As it turns out, Hilary Swank and Kelly Clarkson have a lot in common! The two bond over their love of space and animals, and they swap stories about their fear of small spaces. Tune in to the show for more with Hilary and Kelly!

Watch the clip below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Watch Hilary Swank Interviewed on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You