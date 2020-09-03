VIDEO: Watch Hilary Swank Interviewed on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

They talk about their shared interests.

As it turns out, Hilary Swank and Kelly Clarkson have a lot in common! The two bond over their love of space and animals, and they swap stories about their fear of small spaces. Tune in to the show for more with Hilary and Kelly!

Watch the clip below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You