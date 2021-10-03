VIDEO: Watch Highlights from SNL Season Premiere, Hosted by Owen Wilson

Saturday Night Live is back for its 47th season! Just last night, host Owen Wilson was joined by musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

On October 9, Kim Kardashian will make her hosting debut with musical guest Halsey. The October 16 episode will be hosted by Academy Award-winner Rami Malek, with musical guest Young Thug. Recent Emmy-winner Jason Sudeikis will host the October 23 episode with musical guest Brandi Carlile.

